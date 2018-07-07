Police appeal for information after Christchurch man dies from injuries sustained in hit-and-run on Thursday

Police are appealing for information after a Christchurch man died from injuries sustained in an apparent hit-and-run on Thursday.

Steffan Pearce-Loe, 30, was found in a critical condition after he was struck while walking his dogs along Gayhurst Road in Dallington at 2.30am.



Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said officers are "just working through and seeking public assistance".



"[We are] looking for further CCTV footage. We still haven't located that vehicle. We're also appealing for anyone to come forward who may have noticed fresh damage to a vehicle, particularly frontal or to the right-hand side."



Police have retrieved some car parts, including a section of a wing mirror, following the incident and are working with car manufacturers to narrow down the search.



Detective Senior Sergeant Cottam said police believe the driver of the vehicle may not have been aware that they had hit a person.



“It's quite possible that the driver of a vehicle thought they've struck an object such as a dog or something else and not been aware that they've hit a person so we'd ask them to come forward and give us some answers for the family particularly."



Mr Pearce-Loe's loved ones described him as a loving brother, son and partner, and say they will miss an adventurous man.



"They're struggling to come to terms with it. It's very sudden. It's not what you expect."