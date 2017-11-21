TODAY |

Police appeal for information after armed robbery in Wairau Valley

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

Police are investigating an armed robbery, after a Cash in Transit van was targeted in Wairau Valley this afternoon.

Taking place at 1:15pm near the Placemakers on Link Drive, two male offenders are believed to have carried out the robbery, one of them carrying a firearm, leaving van staff shaken, but uninjured by the incident.

Witnesses reported that the offenders are travelling in a silver Audi station wagon, headed towards Target Road.

Police are appealing for any information about the incident, advising anyone to call 09 839 0697.

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Temporary fences are put in place after a car drove off a bridge into Whanganui River.
Rāhui placed on Whanganui River after car goes off bridge, police dive squad to conduct search this afternoon
2
The 1 NEWS Sport reporter say there may be more fallout from the scandal after Smith, Warner and Bancroft were cut from the Test squad.
Cricket Australia 'in the planning phase' for Smith, Warner returns
3
Man charged with murder of Matamata woman, baby remains in critical condition
4
For anyone allergic to bees, getting rid of them can be a matter of life and death.
Kiwi bee farmer seeking compensation after bees 'cooked' while being couriered
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Heavy rain for most of the North Island to continue today after massive downpour overnight
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:48
December spending is up only slightly over last year.

Kiwi Christmas spending to cross over $5 billion for December

Up to $50,000 reward offered for info into teen's murder in Auckland 30 years ago

Three teenagers arrested after aggravated robbery, train fight in Auckland
Caesar, a 20-month-old rookie police dog, was twice stabbed in the head while responding to a burglary call in Northland this morning.

Police dog stabbed twice in the head during Northland robbery expected to make full recovery