Police appeal for information after armed robbery in Wairau Valley

Police are investigating an armed robbery, after a Cash in Transit van was targeted in Wairau Valley this afternoon.
Taking place at 1:15pm near the Placemakers on Link Drive, two male offenders are believed to have carried out the robbery, one of them carrying a firearm, leaving van staff shaken, but uninjured by the incident.
Witnesses reported that the offenders are travelling in a silver Audi station wagon, headed towards Target Road.
Police are appealing for any information about the incident, advising anyone to call 09 839 0697.