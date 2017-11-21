Police appeal for information after armed robbery in Wairau Valley

Police are investigating an armed robbery, after a Cash in Transit van was targeted in Wairau Valley this afternoon.

Taking place at 1:15pm near the Placemakers on Link Drive, two male offenders are believed to have carried out the robbery, one of them carrying a firearm, leaving van staff shaken, but uninjured by the incident.

Witnesses reported that the offenders are travelling in a silver Audi station wagon, headed towards Target Road.