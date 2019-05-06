Police appeal for historic victims of convicted child abuser to come forward

Police have made appeal to people who may have been assaulted by convicted child abuser Neville Kingsley Saunders.

The 70-year-old was sentenced yesterday after being convicted in Whanganui District Court in relation to the indecent assault of two boys in the 1960s and 1970s.

Police said in a statement that they believe there may be other people impacted by Saunders’ offending who have not yet come forward.