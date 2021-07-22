Police appeal for help locating dangerous Auckland man

Police are appealing for the public's help locating an Auckland man with multiple warrants out for his arrest, which include a firearm and violent offending.
Daziea Huia. Source: New Zealand Police
Daziea Huia, 18, is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public, Counties Manukau police said today on Facebook.
Anyone who sees Huia has been advised to call 111 immediately.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210614/6164, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.