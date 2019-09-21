TODAY |

Police appeal for help to locate 20-year-old man who went missing in Hamilton last night

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 20-year-old Antony Kong.

He was last seen at his home in Hillcrest, Hamilton about 9pm yesterday, police say.

He is about 172cm tall, of thin build and was wearing a grey long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he may be driving a white 2016 Renault van, registration KDT736.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone who may have seen him or the van to get in touch immediately.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105, quoting file number 190921/6356, or in an emergency, 111.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 20-year-old Antony Kong. Source: NZ Police.
