Police appeal for help to locate 20-year-old man who went missing in Hamilton last night

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 20-year-old Antony Kong.

He was last seen at his home in Hillcrest, Hamilton about 9pm yesterday, police say.

He is about 172cm tall, of thin build and was wearing a grey long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he may be driving a white 2016 Renault van, registration KDT736.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone who may have seen him or the van to get in touch immediately.