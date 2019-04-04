TODAY |

Police appeal for help to identify Wellington man left with no memory after being hit by car

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have turned to the public to help identify a Wellington man who was hospitalised on Friday after being hit by a car. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was struck around 8pm near Riddiford Street, Newtown, leaving him unconscious for several days. 

The man is reportedly stable in ICU after regaining consciousness earlier today.

However, he is said to be having problems remembering personal details with no proof of identification with him. 

He is described as caucasian, in his 40s with tanned skin, dark hair and a beard. The man has a medium build and is approximately 170cm tall.

The driver of the car has been spoken to and is cooperating with police in the investigation. 

Both Wellington Hospital and the police are asking for anyone who may recognise the description of the man to call 105.

