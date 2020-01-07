TODAY |

Police appeal for help to find phone of Christchurch woman allegedly murdered on New Year's Eve

Police are asking people in a Christchurch suburb to check their properties for any discarded items, as they continue to investigate the death of a woman last week.

Thirty-four-year-old Bella Te Pania, a sex worker, was found critically injured on Orchard Rd last Tuesday morning (New Year's Eve), and died a short time later.

Police are treating her death as a homicide and a 42-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Her phone, a black Huawei Y5 without a cover and with a cracked screen - is still missing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Particularly, residents in Bryndwr are asked to check their properties for the phone, or any other discarded items.

Bella Te Pania. Source: Supplied

Ms Te Pania's handbag was also reported missing and police say inquiries relating to that are still ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 191231/9680.

