TODAY |

Police appeal for help after assault outside Christchurch gay bar leaves one victim with serious head injuries

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information about a serious assault outside a gay bar in Christchurch in the early hours of Sunday morning which left one of three victims with serious head injuries.

Cruz Bar on Victoria St. Source: 1 NEWS

At about 3.15am on March 21, police were notified of what appears to be an unprovoked assault outside Cruz bar on Victoria Street.

One of the victims remains in Christchurch Hospital with serious head injuries.

“Police are investigating and are seeking the assistance of the community to help identify the offenders.  We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from 2am till 4am,” Canterbury police said in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact Canterbury Police on 105 and quote file number 210321/2258. 

Alternatively, people can also call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.  

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting
2
Bachelor NZ finale: The moment we've been waiting for — but no, it's not Moses Mackay's shower scene
3
'Most hated man in Australia' who filmed dying police officers after crash asks to be spared jail
4
Minimum wage debated as 'immense step forward' for workers, 'hell of an April Fools' joke' for businesses
5
Carmel Sepuloni 'saddened' by advocacy group's claims that politicians are disconnected from poverty
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:18

Middlemore director encourages people to use free South Auckland GPs, warns fees won’t be waived for everything

Morning Briefing April 1: Groups debate minimum wage and benefit increases
00:35

New Zealand house prices soar 16 per cent in last year
01:04

Minimum wage debated as 'immense step forward' for workers, 'hell of an April Fools' joke' for businesses