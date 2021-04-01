Police appeal for help after assault outside Christchurch gay bar leaves one victim with serious head injuries

Police are appealing for information about a serious assault outside a gay bar in Christchurch in the early hours of Sunday morning which left one of three victims with serious head injuries.

Cruz Bar on Victoria St. Source: 1 NEWS

At about 3.15am on March 21, police were notified of what appears to be an unprovoked assault outside Cruz bar on Victoria Street.

One of the victims remains in Christchurch Hospital with serious head injuries.

“Police are investigating and are seeking the assistance of the community to help identify the offenders. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from 2am till 4am,” Canterbury police said in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact Canterbury Police on 105 and quote file number 210321/2258.