Police appeal for footage of 'dangerous' Mongrel Mob tangi procession on SH2

Police want more footage of Mongrel Mob members travelling to a member's tangi in Hawke's Bay yesterday afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said "traffic offending" and "significant congestion" occurred on State Highway 2, south of Pakipaki.

He said police had a dedicated team following up reports of traffic offences, which included dangerous driving and burnouts.

"Initial inquiries suggest some motorists engaged in dangerous behaviour that put themselves and others at risk.

"We want to reassure the community that we do not tolerate this type of behaviour on our roads and offenders will be held accountable."

Sycamore said police already had a significant amount of video footage, but they still want to hear from anyone who may have recorded anything of note on SH2 yesterday afternoon.

He said several of those involved in the tangi procession have been arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions following the event.

"Police will continue to investigate and take action against those identified as being responsible for any offending."

Anyone who may have witnessed concerning behaviour on SH2 yesterday is urged to contact police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone.