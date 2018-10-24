TODAY |

Police, AOS, searching for man after vehicle chase in Te Anau

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are working to locate a man who has fled from a vehicle chase this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle just before 9:30am for a routine check in east Te Anau but the driver - a 51-year-old man - failed to stop.

A police pursuit was issued and the car was followed for about 30 minutes, during which time it was spiked, before the vehicle stopped at 10am on Tutoko Lane and the occupant fled on foot.

Police, including dog units, continue to search for the man with the Armed Offenders Squad assisting as a precaution.

Police have asked anyone who sees anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, or sees anyone on their property who they do not recognise, to call 111 immediately.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield's Covid-19 update
2
One person hospitalised, five homes evacuated after huge waves thrash coastal Wellington homes - 'I had to run'
3
Simon Bridges pushing for NZ to exit lockdown 'next week' to save businesses
4
Twenty new Covid-19 cases, additional Auckland cluster linked to aged care facility announced
5
UN's Covid-19 response 'terrific failure' says Helen Clark
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:49

Four Burwood Hospital staff contract Covid-19 after caring for Rosewood Rest Home residents

Blenheim teen catches Covid-19 mercy flight home after becoming stranded in Brazil

01:36

One person hospitalised, five homes evacuated after huge waves thrash coastal Wellington homes - 'I had to run'

House prices up, sales during Covid-19 lockdown