Police, AOS, searching for man after vehicle chase in Te Anau

Police are working to locate a man who has fled from a vehicle chase this morning.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle just before 9:30am for a routine check in east Te Anau but the driver - a 51-year-old man - failed to stop.

A police pursuit was issued and the car was followed for about 30 minutes, during which time it was spiked, before the vehicle stopped at 10am on Tutoko Lane and the occupant fled on foot.

Police, including dog units, continue to search for the man with the Armed Offenders Squad assisting as a precaution.