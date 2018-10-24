Police, AOS cordon off parts of Invercargill following domestic violence incident

Parts of Invercargill have been cordoned off last night following a domestic violence incident involving a man and woman.

Officers were called to a property on Dee Street at around 7.15pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said.

The Armed Offenders Squad assisted police as a precaution, with cordons remaining in place around an eight-block radius around the inner city as of 11.30pm.

The woman involved walked out of the property safe and uninjured at around 9.30pm following the incident, Mr Harvey said.

No shots were fired at any time.