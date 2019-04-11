Police announce 192 events for firearms buyback scheme

A list of 192 events for the firearms buyback scheme was announced today by police.

The list, which can be found on the NZ Police website, includes events to be held across New Zealand over the next three months.

More dates will be added in the near future, until the amnesty ends on December 20.

The Arms Amendment Bill banning military style semi-automatics, magazines and parts that can be used to assemble illegal firearms was introduced in response to the terrorist attacks in Christchurch that left 51 people dead.

In a statement issued today, Deputy Police Commissioner Mike Clement assured that the buyback events will be safe for members of the public.

"As police prepare for these collections events, we can assure the public that these events are well planned with strong safety measures in place that will allow people to hand in their firearms in an efficient manner," he said.

A reminder has also been issued for those handing in their firearms to complete the online notification form.

"It's police preference that firearm owners hand-in firearms at these collection events. However, we also want to make it as easy as possible for people to hand in a firearm if they can't make it to a collection event."