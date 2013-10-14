Police, ambulances attend incident at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa as hearse arrives

Police and ambulances are attending an incident at the Polynesian Spa in Rotorua.

Police have confirmed to 1 NEWS that there is an incident and that emergency services are present.

A St John's spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS they attended this incident at around 1:30pm and no transport was required.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported a hearse had arrived at the spa.

An eyewitness at a neighbouring business has told 1 NEWS that two ambulance and two police cars were in attendance at the incident.

Polynesian Spa is a hot mineral water bathing and spa retreat.

Previous hot pool deaths

In 2009 Wallace Bain remarked that two hot pool deaths might have been caused by hydrogen sulphide gas.