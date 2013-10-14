Police, ambulances attend incident at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa as hearse arrives

Source:
Police and ambulances are attending an incident at the Polynesian Spa in Rotorua.
Police have confirmed to 1 NEWS that there is an incident and that emergency services are present.
A St John's spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS they attended this incident at around 1:30pm and no transport was required.
The Rotorua Daily Post reported a hearse had arrived at the spa.
An eyewitness at a neighbouring business has told 1 NEWS that two ambulance and two police cars were in attendance at the incident.
Polynesian Spa is a hot mineral water bathing and spa retreat.
Previous hot pool deaths
In 2009 Wallace Bain remarked that two hot pool deaths might have been caused by hydrogen sulphide gas.
Phillip Binns, 77 and Phillip Ham, 88, died in two separate hot pool incidents in Rotorua in 2008.
