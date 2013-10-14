 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police, ambulances attend incident at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa as hearse arrives

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police and ambulances are attending an incident at the Polynesian Spa in Rotorua.

Yellow ambulance

Source: 1 NEWS

Police have confirmed to 1 NEWS that there is an incident and that emergency services are present.

A St John's spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS they attended this incident at around 1:30pm and no transport was required.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported a hearse had arrived at the spa.

An eyewitness at a neighbouring business has told 1 NEWS that two ambulance and two police cars were in attendance at the incident.

Polynesian Spa is a hot mineral water bathing and spa retreat.

Previous hot pool deaths

In 2009 Wallace Bain remarked that two hot pool deaths might have been caused by hydrogen sulphide gas. 

Phillip Binns, 77 and Phillip Ham, 88, died in two separate hot pool incidents in Rotorua in 2008.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1

Police confirm homicide investigation launched over killing of rapper XXXTentacion

00:25
2

Soundcloud rapper XXXTentacion dead after Florida shooting

3

Government relaxes rules on foreign buyer ban

02:30
4
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaikoura lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

5

'You're pulling knives out of your back' - Eddie Jones unfazed by criticism of England side

02:33
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as question time fuel tax debate ignites

Mr Peters was answering questions on behalf of the absent Jacinda Ardern.

00:42
Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.

'It's cruel' - US policy of separating child migrants from parents criticised by New Zealand political leaders

Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents.


00:44
A study found it can take minutes before an ionisation alarm detects smoke.

Retailers taking ionisation smoke alarms off shelves after Consumer NZ report

The alarms were found to respond to smouldering fires much more slowly than photoelectric fire alarms.

House Protect, Insurance

Wellington woman shocked at '300 per cent' house insurance hike - $5k a year

"We haven't changed any of our conditions - this is just a rollover of our premium."

03:15
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 