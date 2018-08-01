Police admit communication could have been better over opposition to Wellington bowling club liquor licences

Police met with bowling club members last night in Lower Hutt to explain why they objected to a number of clubs' liquor licence renewal applications.

District Licensing Committees are in charge of granting applications for liquor licences but police are one of a number of groups that can support or oppose applications during a prior 15-day period.

Wellington Police acting district commander Inspector Sean Hansen said police's initial communication to the seven clubs which had their applications opposed could have been more clear.

"What I acknowledge is that we could have and should have communicated better with some of the clubs over the past couple of weeks with regard to our position and the way it's played out is somewhat regrettable," he told about sixty members.

Fourteen clubs reapplied for renewals, of which seven were unopposed, and of the seven opposed clubs, three have since made changes to have their oppositions dropped, three are in "positive talks" with police and one remains opposed, he said.

Inspector Hansen stressed that police are not opposed to clubs serving and selling alcohol, but are wanting clubs to employ duty managers if alcohol consumption is going to continue past 9pm to ensure "the sale, supply and consumption of liquor is done safely and responsibly."

He said there was a meeting with the regional medical officer of health, licensing inspectors and police earlier this month where it arose that instead of continuing to roll over club licences, applications need to be reviewed to ensure clubs are adhering to their core function and making sure that's in line with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

"Each application is treated on its own merit. We don't have a blanket policy," he said.

Several club members asked questioned at the meeting, one saying "this seems like a sudden change" and another questioning why police are suggesting duty managers when that is not a requirement in the Act.

Senior Sergeant Scott Dunn of the Wellington Police alcohol harm reduction team said another issue is club members attending other clubs and consuming alcohol when a reciprocal arrangement is not stated in the club's liquor licence or by the sport's overall governing body.

"Unless it's written into your club constitutional rules or it's a stipulation of your licence then technically that doesn't exist," he said.