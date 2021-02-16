TODAY |

Police add lockdown checkpoints on Auckland’s border after day of confusion and chaos

Source:  1 NEWS

After a day of confusion and chaos at the Auckland border, police moved checkpoints on the city’s northern border overnight.

With Auckland the only region under Alert Level 3 restrictions, there was keen interest in Mangawhai to sort out if it was included. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said yesterday they were refining the checkpoints to make sure they were closer to the border, with a checkpoint being added at the intersection of Mangawhai Rd and Coal Hill Rd in Mangawhai.

The additional checkpoint in Mangawhai means there are now five checkpoints on Auckland’s northern border, with six on the southern outskirts of the city.

Police told 1 NEWS the exemption process had made it easier for officers and NZ Defence Force staff to ensure that only those with exemptions were passing through the border.

Only a handful of motorists had been turned away.

