Police across NZ honour fallen officer Constable Matthew Hunt with minute's silence

Police around the country today observed a minute’s silence at 10.37am to honour fallen officer Constable Matthew Hunt, who was killed last Friday after being shot in West Auckland.

At Henderson Police Station, in Constable Hunt’s Waitematā District, colleagues and members of the public gathered to pay their respects. Bouquets of flowers and tributes continue to be laid outside the station.

In Central Auckland, over 100 police officers gathered at the steps of the Aotea Centre to pay tribute, taking their caps off and putting their right hand on their chest. Members of the public living in a nearby apartment building also looked on and paid their respects.

At the Counties Manukau Police Station in South Auckland, a police flag was seen flying at half-mast.

Meanwhile, at the Police National Headquarters in Wellington, a group led by Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha gave a moving tribute to Constable Hunt before observing the minute’s silence.

“When police officers leave home to go to work, they commit themselves to protect their community. They also expect to return home at the end of the day,” he said.

“Our organisation is hurting as we mourn this absolutely tragic and senseless death.

“Throughout police, there is a sense of shock and grief as well as solidarity for Matthew’s whānau.”

At the Memorial Wall at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua, staff and recruits gathered for a wreath laying and a minute’s silence was observed.

Yesterday, Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster ordered all police flags to fly at half mast today and invited staff to observe a minute's silence.

A fellow officer was seriously injured in the shooting incident, and a member of the public was hit by a vehicle during the incident.

A man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.