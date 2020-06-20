Police across NZ to hold minute's silence for Constable Matthew Hunt on Friday

Police across New Zealand will tomorrow observe a minute’s silence in honour of Constable Matthew Hunt, who was shot dead in the line of duty in Massey, Auckland last Friday.

Constable Matthew Hunt poses for a photograph in his police uniform. Source: Facebook / New Zealand Police

Commissioner of Police, Andrew Coster, has ordered all police flags to fly at half mast on Friday and has invited staff to observe a minute's silence at 10.37, wherever they are.

Police districts around the country have been encouraged to mark the occasion as appropriate to them, from small gatherings, to wreath laying, to brief pauses to reflect, as their way of acknowledging the loss of a colleague.

A small group led by Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha will pay tribute at the flagpole of Police National Headquarters in Wellington.

At the Memorial Wall at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua, staff and recruits will gather for a wreath laying and the minute’s silence to be observed.

A fellow officer was seriously injured, and a member of the public was hit by a vehicle during the incident.

A man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.