TODAY |

Police across NZ to hold minute's silence for Constable Matthew Hunt on Friday

Source:  1 NEWS

Police across New Zealand will tomorrow observe a minute’s silence in honour of Constable Matthew Hunt, who was shot dead in the line of duty in Massey, Auckland last Friday.

Constable Matthew Hunt poses for a photograph in his police uniform. Source: Facebook / New Zealand Police

Commissioner of Police, Andrew Coster, has ordered all police flags to fly at half mast on Friday and has invited staff to observe a minute's silence at 10.37, wherever they are.

NZ police force will never forget slain officer Matthew Hunt, says former cop

Police districts around the country have been encouraged to mark the occasion as appropriate to them, from small gatherings, to wreath laying, to brief pauses to reflect, as their way of acknowledging the loss of a colleague.

A small group led by Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha will pay tribute at the flagpole of Police National Headquarters in Wellington.

At the Memorial Wall at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua, staff and recruits will gather for a wreath laying and the minute’s silence to be observed.

A fellow officer was seriously injured, and a member of the public was hit by a vehicle during the incident.

A man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.

A woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Beaches packed as UK records hottest day of year
2
National jumps in support with new leader, Labour still able to govern alone - 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
3
Stranger tries to abduct child walking to school in South Auckland
4
Awkward: Health Minister David Clark shifts border fiasco blame to Ashley Bloomfield
5
Te Reo Māori champion Toni Waho dies after being swept down river while out for evening walk
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Supreme Court hears why appeal of deceased sex offender Peter Ellis should go ahead
01:01

Engineering firm's tongue-in-cheek 'structural integrity' report into Jacinda Ardern's piano cake fail
04:10

Fair Go: Magazine subscribers can get refunds, if they ask, Bauer promises