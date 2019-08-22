Police acknowledge 'mistakes' as manhunt for escaped Levin prisoners enters third day

The manhunt continues for three inmates who escaped police custody in Levin on Wednesday.

Wiremu Eparaima, 30, Te Wera Hemara, 27, and Emmanuel Witana, 23, fled from police when being escorted into a car at Levin District Court.

Deputy police commissioner John Tims told TVNZ1's Breakfast he's confident the men will be located soon.

"This is something that we do every day. We've got a highly skilled investigation team that 24/7 are looking for people and bringing people to account, so the community can have absolute confidence that we are looking for these people - actively looking for them," Mr Tims said.

He said police will "look at reviewing the situation" and "just really learning from it".