Police acknowledge 'mistakes' as manhunt for escaped Levin prisoners enters third day

The manhunt continues for three inmates who escaped police custody in Levin on Wednesday.

Wiremu Eparaima, 30, Te Wera Hemara, 27, and Emmanuel Witana, 23, fled from police when being escorted into a car at Levin District Court.

Deputy police commissioner John Tims told TVNZ1's Breakfast he's confident the men will be located soon.

"This is something that we do every day. We've got a highly skilled investigation team that 24/7 are looking for people and bringing people to account, so the community can have absolute confidence that we are looking for these people - actively looking for them," Mr Tims said.

The trio is accused of then carjacking a motorist as they made their escape, 1 NEWS’ Andrew Macfarlane explains from Levin. Source: 1 NEWS

He said police will "look at reviewing the situation" and "just really learning from it".

"People make mistakes. Our people come to work and do a great job, and so this is just a learning exercise for us. But we will review, learn, and if we have to change any policies, we will."

Deputy police commissioner John Tims told Breakfast he’s confident they’ll be located soon. Source: Breakfast
