TODAY |

Police acknowledge 'extremely traumatic' shark attack death at Waihi Beach, support being offered to family and witnesses

Source:  1 NEWS

Bowentown and Waihi beaches will not be closed today despite yesterday’s fatal shark attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police have confirmed a woman has died at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

Flags won't be put out at Bowentown but observational patrols will take place, Surf Life Saving New Zealand said in a statement today.

Flagged patrols will take place nearby at Waihi Beach and Island View.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The victim is a woman in hear early twenties, sources tell 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

Surrounding beaches will be patrolled as usual today, while regular patrols will resume tomorrow.

Otawhiwhi Marae have instated a rāhui spanning the north end of Waihi Beach down to Bowentown Heads and in the harbour to Ongare, Tuapiro and Tanner Point.

It prohibits the collection of shellfish and fishing, and is likely to be in place for a week.

Scene of fatal shark attack at Waihi Beach Source: Supplied

Police said in a statement that were not able to confirm the cause of death but indications are that it was a shark attack.

"We appreciate her death was extremely traumatic for those who were at Waihi Beach yesterday and we are offering Victim Support services to anyone who requires it," Eastern Waikato area commander Inspector Dean Anderson said.

"I would like to acknowledge the emergency service responders who went to her aid including the Waihī Beach Surf Life Saving Club members, Ambulance and a holidaying GP who provided medical aid, Fire and Emergency NZ, the Waihi Beach Coastguard."

Rāhui put in place for stretch of Bay of Plenty coast after fatal shark attack at Waihi Beach

"Our thanks and appreciation also go to our local Iwi from the Otawhiwhi Marae for blessing the area with a Karakia and for the compassion and care they showed for the victim and her friends."


New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rookie US congresswoman quoted Hitler outside US Capitol before mob violence
2
Fourteen-year-old boy arrested, charges likely, after fatal stabbing at Northland pub last night
3
Brisbane locked down as first community case of mutated Covid-19 strain appears in Australia
4
Woman shot dead in US Capitol riot was an Air Force veteran and avid supporter of Trump
5
Four kids, aged 12, 13 and 14, arrested after West Auckland police chase in stolen car
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rāhui put in place for stretch of Bay of Plenty coast after fatal shark attack at Waihi Beach
01:23

Good Samaritans go to extraordinary lengths in UK to rescue deaf dog that vanished down rabbit hole
02:00

Christchurch family ask for specialist help to find plane missing for 60 years

Trade Me’s most popular 2020 property listings include Jonah Lomu's former mansion