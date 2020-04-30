Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney talks other passion, says Olympic postponement could be a blessing

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney has managed to put one of her other passions - the environment - to good use after becoming the latest spokesperson for a Kiwi charity focused on planting native trees.

Your playlist will load after this ad

McCartney has teamed up with Trees That Count - a charity that plants native trees throughout New Zealand.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning she was thankful the organisation let her join them.

"It's been really, really fun actually," she said.

"What you can do is you can donate trees, you can gift trees and they go ahead and they plant them for you for different projects, whether its schools or iwi or individuals.

"It's a really nice way to get involved in New Zealand's forests and what's happening in that space."

McCartney, who now studies environmental science at university, said her passion for the environment surprised her as she initially was headed down a different scientific route with her studies.

"I started off wanting to do more human science. I started studying physiology and I was really interested in medicine, but it became quite apparent that that wasn't going happen while being a professional pole vaulter.

"I kind of started that degree and, although I loved it, it was starting to get too difficult to finish it. So I was looking at other options, and at the time I had already done a few elective papers in environmental science and I realised I just loved it."

McCartney said anyone looking to support Trees That Count can do so at their website with donations or gifting a tree to someone and the charity will inform when and where that tree is planted.

Blessing in disguise

McCartney also took some time to reveal how she has responded as a Tokyo Olympics athlete to the coronavirus pandemic and she admitted to TVNZ1's Breakfast the lockdown came at a good time for her.

Since her bronze in Rio de Janeiro, McCartney has struggled with numerous injuries that have affected her build-up to Tokyo but the one-year postponement due to Covid-19 made by the IOC has given her a lifeline.

"I've been given another year and hopefully that won't be a bad thing, that will be a good thing," she said.

"It means I can essentially have a winter training which is something I haven't had for seven or eight years now.

"That winter training is a time for me to really build up my base fitness and strength and all of those things and I'm really hoping that will be lead to my body being strong for next year.