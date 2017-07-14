Polar blast still making its presence felt with snow cutting off Central Plateau and rain on way for the north

The polar blast which wreaked havoc around the country yesterday is still lingering, with rain expected to head across the upper North Island today.

The Central Plateau is still cut off to traffic with roads around Tongariro National Park and beyond remaining closed this morning.

State Highway's 46, 57 and 49 are also closed, with State Highway Four closed right up to where it meets State Highway 41 near Taumaranui.

Further south State Highway Four from Raetiti Whanganui is shut and the Taupo to Napier Road on State Highway Five is also closed.

MetService has issued a snow warning from 6am to 6pm today for the Central Plateau and Hawke's Bay ranges with a further 15cm to 25cm of snow above 800 metres and lesser amounts to 600 metres.

They say while this is the tail end of the weather event, the combination of heavy rain, snow and strong winds will continue to cause disruption to transport, especially about higher roads.