Polar blast to drop temperatures dramatically around NZ

Temperatures across New Zealand are expected to drop dramatically from tonight, as cold weather from the Antarctic is set to move up the country.

Minimum overnight temperatures for Tuesday, June 29. Source: MetService

MetService says temperatures across the country will "start to drop markedly," reaching chilly lows by tomorrow. 

The cold front is set to move northwards up the country over the course of tomorrow, allowing air coming from the Antarctic Ice Shelf to impact across all of New Zealand.

MetService says to "expect snow to low levels in the south".

Temperatures are not expected to to get past 12 degrees in Dargaville, the lowest is expected in Wanaka, with Metservice predicting a chilly -1 degrees tomorrow. 

Tuesday's lows are forecast mostly in the North, Tokoroa looking at a temperature of -3 degrees.

