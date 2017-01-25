 

Pokie fraudster gets prison after elaborate scheme netted over $11 million

Pokie machine fraudster Michael O'Brien has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years' prison for his role in an elaborate scheme that netted more than $11 million in profits.

Kiwis spent more $800 million on non-casino gaming machines in bars and clubs across the country last year.

Source: 1 NEWS

O'Brien, 58, who was found guilty last month of obtaining by deception, was sentenced in Wellington High Court today.

A former Department of Internal Affairs employee, Kevin Coffey, 60, was sentenced to 12 months' home detention for his role in the scheme.

The case has been described as the biggest pokie machine fraud case outside a casino.

Justice Robert Dobson said O'Brien's offending was cynical and manipulative as he controlled profits distributed to racing clubs from gaming machines and took one-third of the profits from 2009 to 2013.

"I'm told by defence counsel that the punishment should be less severe, because there were no victims, but this was coordinated campaign to deceive," he said.

The director of the Serious Fraud Office, which brought the charges, Julie Read, says the sentence reflects the seriousness of the offending.

She said O'Brien had taken nearly $7m of profit that should have gone to community funding for sport, health, education and other activities.

A third man, Paul Max, had his sentencing adjourned until July 27, so a pre-sentence report can be completed.

