Pokeno residents baffled as they wake to find they've moved from Waikato to Auckland

Border changes have left some residents, both north and south of Auckland, slightly confused as they find themselves part of the Covid-19 Level 3 lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In New Zealand's ice-cream capital, Pokeno, they're a bit bemused to be honorary Aucklanders.

The mighty Waikato town has been classified as Auckland in the latest alert level change, wedged between the Auckland and Waikato district boundaries and the brand new road block at Mercer.

Unofficial mayor Helen Clotworthy, from Pokeno Bacon, told Seven Sharp she faced a flurry of phone calls last night amid the Alert Level confusion.

Police add more checkpoints to stop travellers leaving Auckland without valid reasons

She says there was no official communication before lockdown hit.

"I saw a Facebook message from our local councillor, Jackie Church, she put on Facebook the boundaries had changed and it'd be down at Mercer," she says.

Despite the confusion, Clotworthy is remaining positive.