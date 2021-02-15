TODAY |

Pokeno residents baffled as they wake to find they've moved from Waikato to Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Border changes have left some residents, both north and south of Auckland, slightly confused as they find themselves part of the Covid-19 Level 3 lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Locals in the Waikato town today woke up as honourary level 3 Aucklanders. Source: Seven Sharp

In New Zealand's ice-cream capital, Pokeno, they're a bit bemused to be honorary Aucklanders.

The mighty Waikato town has been classified as Auckland in the latest alert level change, wedged between the Auckland and Waikato district boundaries and the brand new road block at Mercer.

Unofficial mayor Helen Clotworthy, from Pokeno Bacon, told Seven Sharp she faced a flurry of phone calls last night amid the Alert Level confusion.

Police add more checkpoints to stop travellers leaving Auckland without valid reasons

She says there was no official communication before lockdown hit.

"I saw a Facebook message from our local councillor, Jackie Church, she put on Facebook the boundaries had changed and it'd be down at Mercer," she says.

Despite the confusion, Clotworthy is remaining positive.

"I think it's a relief because in the previous lockdown, with the border at Bombay, that was really difficult. It's really cut and dry now, you're either at home or at work."

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Women left 'shaking' after man performs 'indecent act' in broad daylight at Auckland Domain
2
Pokeno residents baffled as they wake to find they've moved from Waikato to Auckland
3
Auckland care home asked to apologise after 95-year-old woman found with ants on her face while in its care
4
Tuakau residents confused what Covid-19 alert level they're in, blame 'bloody horrible' communication
5
Mistake sees new Auckland water main blocked by 2000 tonnes of grout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:07

Police add more checkpoints to stop travellers leaving Auckland without valid reasons

Mistake sees new Auckland water main blocked by 2000 tonnes of grout
00:45

'Days ahead will be crucial' as investigation continues into latest Covid-19 community outbreak - Bloomfield
00:40

'Something about human behaviour' – Ardern 'cannot explain' why people still panic buy toilet paper