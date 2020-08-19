Poisoning of Russian opposition leader with nerve agent 'deeply troubling' - Winston Peters

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has called the poisoning of Russia's opposition leader "deeply troubling".

Winston Peters - file. Source: 1 NEWS

Alexie Navalny was ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow two weeks ago, and was then transferred to a hospital in Berlin.

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said testing showed "proof without doubt of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group".

Peters said today it raised "serious concerns".

"Germany’s announcement that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with banned nerve agent Novichok is deeply troubling.

"New Zealand encourages Russia’s cooperation with the international community to provide answers."