TODAY |

Poisoning of Russian opposition leader with nerve agent 'deeply troubling' - Winston Peters

Source:  1 NEWS

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has called the poisoning of Russia's opposition leader "deeply troubling".

Winston Peters - file. Source: 1 NEWS

Alexie Navalny was ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow two weeks ago, and was then transferred to a hospital in Berlin. 

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said testing showed "proof without doubt of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group". 

Peters said today it raised "serious concerns". 

"Germany’s announcement that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with banned nerve agent Novichok is deeply troubling.

"New Zealand encourages Russia’s cooperation with the international community to provide answers."

AAP reported Russian doctors who treated Navalny said their tests for poisons had come back negative. 

New Zealand
Politics
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Single crew member pulled from water after livestock ship with two Kiwis aboard vanishes
2
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms he has Covid-19
3
Ship carrying two Kiwi crew members, 5800 cows missing in East China Sea
4
One of world's largest cargo planes lands in Auckland, with America's Cup challenger boat inside
5
Poisoning of Russian opposition leader with nerve agent 'deeply troubling' - Winston Peters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

One new case of Covid-19 in Auckland community today
01:21

Jacinda Ardern outlines what Cabinet will consider at tomorrow's alert level review

Full video: Officials give today's Covid-19 case numbers update
00:53

New Zealand ranked near bottom of UNICEF child wellbeing ratings