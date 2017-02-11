Pod of whales lurking in water near Golden Bay could re-strand, DOC monitoring them

A pod of about 200 whales, believed to be the same whales that were milling around Golden Bay yesterday, are being monitored by the Department of Conservation.

DOC says the pod is lurking in water just off Taupata Point, on the western side of Golden Bay.

They were the same pod that was re-floated after stranding.

DOC staff are monitoring the whales from a boat and on the shore, ready to turn the whales around if they head towards the beach.