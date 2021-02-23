TODAY |

Pod of pilot whales strand in Golden Bay today after being re-floated yesterday

The pod of pilot whales re-floated in Golden Bay yesterday evening has this morning re-stranded in the same area as yesterday, with a number having died.

The pilot whales were re-stranded in the same area in Golden Bay where they were stranded yesterday. Source: Supplied

About 28 of the whales are alive on Farewell Spit and DOC rangers, Project Jonah marine mammal medics and other volunteers are working to re-float the whales now with the high tide around 8am.

"We haven’t got exact numbers of whales alive and dead at this time,” a DOC spokesperson said in a statement.

DOC rangers and about 50 volunteers started searching for the whales on the coast at first light this morning and the pod was found around 7am.

