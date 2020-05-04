PM welcomes Microsoft's plan to invest in New Zealand

The Prime Minister is welcoming plans by Microsoft to establish a data centre region for its cloud services in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

"It serves as a signal to the world New Zealand is open for business, for quality investment," Jacinda Ardern said.

"This is subject to normal regulatory approvals, however this is a hugely welcome development."

Microsoft New Zealand general manager Vanessa Sorenson said the "significant investment in New Zealand’s digital infrastructure is a testament to the remarkable spirit of New Zealand’s innovation and reflects how we’re pushing the boundaries of what is possible as a nation".

"The New Zealand datacentre region will be the latest addition to Microsoft’s global datacentre footprint, which totals more than any other cloud provider at 60 regions announced, with Microsoft Azure available in over 140 countries around the world."

Ms Ardern said the announcement represented "a vote of confidence in New Zealand's digital future".

"It means the Government, New Zealand businesses and New Zealanders will be able to access the scale and security of cloud services offered by a major global provider in a way that hasn't been done before here in New Zealand."

