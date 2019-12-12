TODAY |

PM 'utterly understands' why White Island victim's brother wants pardon to retrieve body himself

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister says she feels a "huge sadness and empathy" for the family of guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, who died on Whakaari/White Island, as his body remains on the island three days after it erupted. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Inman has asked to retrieve guide Hayden Marshall-Inman’s body. Source: 1 NEWS

However, she would not be drawn in to discussions about giving a pardon for his brother - helicopter pilot Mark Inman - to retrieve Mr Marshall-Inman's body. 

Mr Inman appealed to the Government to let him go alone to retrieve his brother and has repeatedly expressed frustration at the lack of action.

"I did meet Mark and his family briefly," Jacinda Ardern told media today. "My heart goes out to them. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hayden Marshall-Inman died in the eruption and his brother, Mark Inman, wants him back. Source: 1 NEWS

"One of the things I directly requested from police is they work alongside those helicopter pilots who were on the island immediately after the eruptions - they know it well.

"They sadly know where the victims lie and my understanding is those pilots are closely involved."

When asked if Mr Inman would be given a pardon, she said it was not for her "to get into those hypotheticals". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The brother of Hayden Marshall-Inman confirmed his death on Facebook. Source: Breakfast

"All I feel is a huge sadness and empathy for his family. I utterly understand why he's desperate to bring his brother home."

Police Minister Stuart Nash previously said they "won't be giving anyone a pardon".

"The last thing we want to do is to have further causalities in what is already a significant causality," he explained. 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Family reveals NZ guide Kelsey Waghorn among those fighting for life after White Island eruption
2
PM 'utterly understands' why White Island victim's brother wants pardon to retrieve body himself
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Striking bus drivers get into street 'scuffle' with replacement driver on their route
5
Melbourne woman missing on White Island was on cruise celebrating her 21st birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:06

Police finalising plan to recover bodies from White Island tomorrow morning

Auckland bus woes: Services back to normal from tomorrow after unions withdraw industrial action

Police investigating as human skull reportedly washes up in Tauranga

Holden to stop manufacturing its Commodore model - causing headaches for police