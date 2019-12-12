PM 'utterly understands' why White Island victim's brother wants pardon to retrieve body himself

The Prime Minister says she feels a "huge sadness and empathy" for the family of guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, who died on Whakaari/White Island, as his body remains on the island three days after it erupted.

However, she would not be drawn in to discussions about giving a pardon for his brother - helicopter pilot Mark Inman - to retrieve Mr Marshall-Inman's body.

Mr Inman appealed to the Government to let him go alone to retrieve his brother and has repeatedly expressed frustration at the lack of action.

"I did meet Mark and his family briefly," Jacinda Ardern told media today. "My heart goes out to them.

"One of the things I directly requested from police is they work alongside those helicopter pilots who were on the island immediately after the eruptions - they know it well.

"They sadly know where the victims lie and my understanding is those pilots are closely involved."

When asked if Mr Inman would be given a pardon, she said it was not for her "to get into those hypotheticals".

"All I feel is a huge sadness and empathy for his family. I utterly understand why he's desperate to bring his brother home."

Police Minister Stuart Nash previously said they "won't be giving anyone a pardon".