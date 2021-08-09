PM thought National would've supported conversion therapy ban's first hurdle

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thought National would have supported getting a proposed law to ban conversion therapy across its first hurdle.

She told Breakfast she thought National would have voted for the bill at its first reading and then challenged its wording in the select committee process.

However, it voted against it, with Simon Bridges claiming it would criminalise good parents.

This "no" vote came despite National committing to support the ban in February.

On National's concern about the criminalisation of parents who don't support their children, Ardern told Breakfast: "And that’s where I would say to them is, usually when you’re in the law-making process, if you support the intent, but you have concerns about certain elements of wording, usually a party will support it at its first reading because it then goes to select committee where we spend months then getting into the detail," she said.

"So, I would’ve thought that they might’ve done that, because we still have that select committee process to go. They didn’t and I think that’s drawing out a lot of disappointment.

A pride flag is risen on the steps of parliament to mark the 35th anniversary of the passing of the Homosexual Law Reform Act. Source: 1 NEWS

"I would say to them 'come back to the select committee table then work with us.' But we’ve got to keep the intent in mind, which is to protect particularly young people because we know that our young people who identify as LGBTIQ are more likely to self harm, are more likely to attempt to take their own life. We know we need to protect them."



If passed into law, it could see someone imprisoned for up to three years for performing conversion therapy on someone under 18 and up to five years where it has caused serious harm, irrespective of age.