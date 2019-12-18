TODAY |

PM starts process of stripping Ron Brierley of knighthood after child sex abuse material admission

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has begun a process to strip prominent New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley of his honours.

It comes after he today pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material at a Sydney court hearing.

A spokesperson for Ardern told 1 NEWS "there is a process for forfeiture, and the Prime Minister has asked for this to be initiated".

Brierley pleaded guilty to three charges in the Downing Centre Local Court with a number of charges withdrawn.

Brierley's barrister admitted he possessed "some images" but the exact figure is "in dispute".

The New Zealand businessman was arrested in December 2019 on six counts of possession of child abuse material.

Border officials had found child sexual abuse material on his laptop and electronic storage devices.

Brierley will be sentenced on 30 April.

