TODAY |

PM says Youth Parliament incident that left student in tears was 'unfortunate'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The Prime Minister said today that an incident in Youth Parliament in which a teenager said she was left in tears after being interrupted during her speech about suicide was "unfortunate". 

MP Anne Tolley, who is Deputy Speaker of the House and was chairing the triennial Youth Parliament, told a Youth Parliament member to "put your notes away and tell us what you think we need". 

Seventeen-year-old Lily Dorrance was speaking about mental health in the school curriculum. Earlier in the speech, Ms Dorrance had spoken about a friend who had died by suicide. 

"I'm just trying, in the last minute that she has to get from her, rather than reading a speech, her views," Ms Tolley said during a point of order from another youth MP on the issue.

Ms Dorrance told the NZ Herald the experience was "humiliating". In a statement to the NZ Herald, Ms Tolley said: "I'm so sorry if I upset anyone and certainly apologised to a couple of people.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tolley told Lily Dorrance, 17, to stop reading from notes while she spoke in Youth Parliament. Source: Parliament TV

"I was trying to get them to speak 'from' their notes rather than just 'read' them in the general debate which, as you know, is a robust debate in Parliament."

Today, the Prime Minister said it was "unfortunate, I wasn't there so it's not really for me to judge the scenario, but I hope Lily is doing OK". 

The Parliamentary Speakers' rulings state where possible, members should not read speeches.

"That's a rule that exists in Parliament but it's not a rule I would have expected to carry over into a Youth Parliament," Ms Ardern said. 

"This was an incredibly big moment for these young people that had prepared for a long period of time to say exactly what they wanted to say on issues that mattered to them."


Your playlist will load after this ad

A teenager said she was left in tears after being interrupted during her speech. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:57
Seven Sharp visited our national carrier to get all the details.
Air NZ recruiting for travel enthusiasts' dream summer job - are you keen?
2
The number of people getting benefits has shot up dramatically in the last year.
Number of Kiwis getting benefits has risen dramatically, Govt figures show
3
Singh came off the bench at halftime for Bayern's first team.
Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh makes debut with Bayern Munich first team against Arsenal
4
Maria Folau misses a shot in the dying seconds as Silver Ferns go down by a goal to Australia
5
River Jayden was shopping with her partner for cross-stitch at the Lincraft Bush Inn on Sunday, when she said the incident happened.
Christchurch craft store accused of racial profiling - 'I barely touched anything'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:57
Seven Sharp visited our national carrier to get all the details.

Air NZ recruiting for travel enthusiasts' dream summer job - are you keen?

04:20
Many Kiwis crank up the electric blanket on these cold winter nights.

Taranaki mum issues warning after electric blanket fire destroys home
01:37
Those who take King Salman up on the offer will travel to Islam’s holiest city for the hajj, an annual pilgrimage.

Christchurch terrorist attack survivors ecstatic at Saudi king's offer to fly them to Mecca
04:31
The Daltons were all out at the time. When they returned, there was nothing left.

East Auckland community rallies to support family who lost everything in house fire