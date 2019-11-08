TODAY |

PM says there's 'no excuses to be made' after Oranga Tamariki report released

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the damning report into Oranga Tamariki’s actions in attempting to take a newborn baby from its mother "deeply disappointing". 

"There are no excuses to be made here, what happened in this case has found to be against the policies and processes of Oranga Tamariki."

Video of the attempted uplift in Hastings was made public by Newsroom and the subsequent outrage led to five inquiries being launched.

CEO Grainne Moss joined Breakfast to discuss an independent review into the department's practices.

Police were involved when social workers tried to take the baby from its mother and the hospital was put into lockdown.

In June, the Prime Minister revealed she had not watched the video herself, and Children's Minister Tracey Martin also refused to watch the video. 

Oranga Tamariki yesterday released its report specifically into its dealings with the Hastings whānau and the attempted removal of the newborn baby. 

Ms Ardern said the report "clearly demonstrates that Oranga Tamariki did not follow the policies or procedures that are in place". 

The report details a litany of mistakes made in how social workers dealt with the family and finds systems simply did not work.

"That is obviously deeply disappointing," Ms Ardern said. 

Video of the attempted removal in May this year was made public.

She said they had put investment into Oranga Tamariki so it can be properly resourced and to "make sure they do the best job possible when working with whānau or children". 

"Now we've got to ensure that we see that change in policy and practise on the ground."

When asked if she were confident the Government would have acted without the media bringing the issue to light, Ms Ardern said, "yes". 

Jacinda Ardern said "there are no excuses to be made here," after OT admitted it made mistakes when trying to take a Hastings baby from its mother.
