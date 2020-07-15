PM says she's spending more time on Covid-19 response than National leadership changes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has been spending more time thinking about New Zealand's Covid-19 response than the threat new National leader Judith Collins poses.

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins. Source: 1 NEWS

Last night, Ms Collins took the top spot of the National Party after Todd Muller's shock departure earlier that day, telling media she would not let Ms Ardern "get away with any nonsense".

When asked if she thought Ms Collins would pose a threat to her, Ms Ardern said it was "fair to say I have spent more time thinking about New Zealand's response and economic recovery from Covid-19".

"I absolutely accept that there is an election this year, and there is no avoiding that."

"But at the moment, really it's taking a bare minimum of my thinking because we are still in the middle of a global pandemic."

When asked the difference between her and Ms Ardern, Ms Collins listed, "experience, toughness, the ability to make decisions".

She added that she respected Ms Ardern, but said "our team is better than their team and we’re going to take it back".

Ms Ardern today outlined the Government's plan in the event community transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand arises.

Ms Collins is the fourth National leader she has seen as Prime Minister in her first term. Sir John Key also saw four Labour leaders while he was Prime Minister but over three different terms.

"I don't really sit down and analyse them all," Ms Ardern said. "My focus, my time, my energy is going into our Covid response and that is as it should be."

"I accept there will be politicking this year, I accept we have an election but if I'm being brutally honest, my mind hasn't been particularly focused on that to date."