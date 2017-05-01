PM says robot footage from inside Pike River mine 'doesn't change anything' about re-entry risk

Prime Minister Bill English says newly-revealed footage from inside the Pike River mine "doesn't change anything" about whether the mine is safe to re-enter.

Footage has emerged which was taken inside the mine more than three months after the methane explosion which killed 29 miners on November 19, 2010.

The footage was taken using a remotely-operated camera robot and is date-stamped March 15 2011.

It shows parts of the mine and two people who appear to be operating the robot.

Police Detective Superintendent Pete Read said in a statement the footage is from a robot from Western Australia which was used during the recovery phase.

He says all "points of interest" in the footage have been shown to the victims' families.

"Police can confirm we have recently received a request for all mine-related footage held by NZ Police from family members," the statement said.

"We are working through our official information obligations in response to meeting this request.

"It is our understanding that this robot was operated by remote control by staff standing at the entrance to the drift.

"No one was allowed to enter into the drift as part of the robot operation.

"All footage that showed Pike River personnel, or points of interest, on the day of the explosion or during the rescue or recovery phase has already been shown to the families by Police ... this includes footage from several boreholes, including bore hole 47, the slimline and more recent footage from late 2013 and 2014 from boreholes 49, 50 and 51."

Mr English this morning told TVNZ's Breakfast programme the mine remains a dangerous place and the footage does not change that, in his opinion.

"The best advice we have is that its a very high risk workplace," he said.

"From what I've seen it doesnt change anything."

He agreed that the family had the right to see the entire tape from the robot, and said a request has already been made and is being processed by Police.

An agreement for an un-manned re-entry plan had been reached with Pike River families in January, he said, though there were "one or two aspects" they disagreed on.

Sonya Rockhouse, whose son died in the mine disaster, says the footage shows that mine re-entry is possible.

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast today, Ms Rockhouse said: "It just proves what weve been saying all along," she said.

"It proves that drift is in a reasonably good state of repair, which we have known about for a long time but no one would ever listen.

"You can clearly see they are not at the entrance ... they are further up.