PM says new quake memorial is 'a place of peace, a symbol of our love' as Christchurch remembers victims on sixth anniversary

The Prime Minister has described the new memorial honouring victims of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake as an "a place of peace, a symbol of our love" at a ceremony on the banks of the city's Avon River today.

People from around the country and overseas are remembering the victims of the Christchurch earthquake at the memorial service today, six years after the 6.3 quake that killed 185 people.

Bill English described the new Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial as place where "all people will be welcome".

"As the horror and fear of those days retreat further into our past this memorial will endure as a place of peace a symbol of our love and respect for those who have gone," Mr English said.

He went on to describe the memorial as both and "national" and an "international" monument.

"This is a national place of remembrance. This is also an international memorial, a touchstone for those of other nations who suffered with us and served beside us."

"There is now an enduring connection between New Zealand and those from other nations who died while they were in our country."

The memorial wall has the names of the quake victims inscribed on it and is also a place that honours the people of Christchurch who lived through the earthquake and its aftermath.

The names of the 185 people who died in the quake on 22 February 2011 have been unveiled on it today.

At 12.51pm, the time when the 6.3-magnitude quake struck on February 22, 2011, a minute's silence was observed.