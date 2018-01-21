 

PM says 100 day plan includes starting inquiry into abuse of kids in state care and mental health inquiry

Jacinda Ardern talks turning the 100 day plan into a 300 day plan.
01:00
1
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

00:30
2
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


3
02:10
4
A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'He couldn't afford something he needed so desperately' - New Zealanders share stories of dental problems

00:28
5
The poor little guy didn't even see it coming.

Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

01:11
01:00
Police car generic.

One person in hospital after serious assault in Christchurch

Police were called to the assault just after 11.00pm on Sewell Street, Linwood.

Northern Corridor Improvements proposal will connect the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways.

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland set for months' of night-time closures

The Northern Motorway will be closed for road works five nights a week.



 
