PM requests self-isolation for all returning travellers over last two weeks, even if not required

The Prime Minister says travellers who arrived or returned back into New Zealand in the last two weeks should be self-isolating, even if they arrived before it became a requirement.

With the exception of the Pacific Islands, anyone entering New Zealand after 1am Monday has to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period. It is an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

Today, eight new cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

"You’ll see from the cases we have that many came in after those border restrictions, many came in before escalation in cases overseas," Jacinda Ardern said today.

"They may not have known or believed themselves to be susceptible until they have tested positive."

She said people who came into New Zealand since March 4 should be in self-isolation.

"If you arrive before those border restrictions, seeing out the balance of our 14 days in self-isolation is the sensible, safest and best thing you can do for the community around you.