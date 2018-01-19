 

New Zealand


PM releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has released details around the birth of her and Clarke Gayford's baby, due June 17. 

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".
Ms Ardern is planning to give birth at Auckland Hospital, with contingency plans in place in case the PM is not in Auckland at the time. 

"At the point that Jacinda Ardern arrives at hospital to have the baby, Acting Prime Minister responsibilities will begin for Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters," the statement by the PM says. 

The Prime Minister was grateful for the gift - a wahakura basket which can help reduce the incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
The PM and Mr Gayford will announce the birth themselves, followed by a formal announcement by the PM's office. 

There will be a chance for media to take photos of the family when they leave the hospital. 

The couple have asked for privacy in the weeks following the birth. 

