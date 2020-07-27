TODAY |

PM rejects Covid-19 conspiracy theories linked to newly formed minority party

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister says she rejects any suggestions that Covid-19 is part of a conspiracy after being asked to respond to the questionable views held by a newly formed political alliance announced over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern’s comments come after she was asked to respond to the NZ Public Party’s questionable views on the coronavirus. Source: 1 NEWS

Former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross’ Advance NZ Party merged with the New Zealand Public Party (NZPP) before launching their campaign in Auckland yesterday.

Leader of the NZPP, Billy Te Kahika, told 1 NEWS yesterday the first priority of the coalition would be to repeal the Government’s Covid-19 Response Bill.

Today, Jacinda Ardern was asked by a reporter about her views on the ‘wisdom’ of public discussion generated by the NZPP following its stance against the Bill and the Government’s response to Covid-19.

Jami-Lee Ross' newly formed alliance with NZ Public Party aims to repeal Govt's Covid-19 Response Bill

“I think any suggestion that New Zealanders should not take Covid-19 seriously, any suggestion that people should be wary of life-saving vaccination, any suggestion that Covid somehow is part of a conspiracy, yes I push hard against very strongly,” she said.

One of the top priorities of the new alliance announced yesterday was to “restore democracy” to New Zealand.

Today,Ms Ardern said that “by-in-large” her comments against the conspiracy theory movement would also be shared by “the democracy here in Parliament as well".

She said that the Government was evidence-based and made its decisions on research, science and evidence.

“And all of the decisions have been made in the best interests of looking after the health and well-being of New Zealanders,” she said.

Jami-Lee Ross faces Covid-19, China questions after new Advance NZ party alliance

“We live in an internet age and a social-media age where conspiracy theories, which have always existed, flow more easily and freely. But again, I would just encourage people to feel assured we use a strong evidence base in everything we do."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:29
Napier man convicted of slavery still doesn't understand what he did wrong, lawyer says
2
Victoria records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since pandemic began
3
Contact tracing underway on domestic flight after person travelling from NZ to South Korea tests positive for Covid-19
4
Eleven-year prison sentence ordered for man convicted in NZ's first slavery case
5
High Court case begins to determine whether Level 4 lockdown was lawful
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Election 2020: Voting to look different as Electoral Commission prepares for all Covid-19 scenarios

Government announces $50 million to protect migrant worker rights
02:31

Government announces $51 million support package to stabilise international education sector

Jami-Lee Ross faces Covid-19, China questions after new Advance NZ party alliance