 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English has quashed any talks of national sporting events being broadcast free-to-air under his watch.

The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.
Source: 1 NEWS

In December last year, Mr English was dished a doozy to deal with, when a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

Today he said the government didn't see current rules changing from sporting events being aired on pay-view broadcasters like Sky.

A bill has been introduced to Parliament calling for sport of 'national significance' to be made free to air.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Sport broadcasting is going to go through some big changes in the next four or five years and I don't think government getting involved in it is going to make it better for people who want to watch sport," Mr English said.

On Thursday the Commerce Commission is expected to deliver its ruling on a potential merger between Vodafone and Sky.

The merger would see Sky TV buy Vodafone NZ for $3.44 billion, funded by a payment of $1.25b in cash and the issue of new Sky TV shares at a price of $5.40 per share.

Vodafone would becomes a 51 per cent majority shareholder in Sky TV, in what amounts to a reverse takeover.

The pay-TV operator will borrow $1.8b from Vodafone to fund the purchase, repay existing debt and use for working capital.

Sky TV shares last traded at $4.59, and have dropped 4.3 per cent over the past 12 months.

Related

Politics

Media

02:25
A bill has been introduced to Parliament calling for sport of 'national significance' to be made free to air.

Could the days of Kiwis paying to watch top flight sport soon be over?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

01:27
2
The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.

Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:33
4
Senior Sergeant Alastair Dickie says things went from bad to worse and the man lost a lot of blood.

Man's hand remains 'just' attached after Dunedin machete attack

01:06
5

Junior doctors settle dispute over rosters with DHBs

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

02:38
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.

00:27
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

'I wanted to die' – former Bay of Plenty halfback reveals battle with depression

Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

01:25
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles

The Blues coach addressed mental health issues in the game in the wake of Dan Vickerman's death.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ