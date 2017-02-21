PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Prime Minister Bill English has quashed any talks of national sporting events being broadcast free-to-air under his watch.

In December last year, Mr English was dished a doozy to deal with, when a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

Today he said the government didn't see current rules changing from sporting events being aired on pay-view broadcasters like Sky.

"Sport broadcasting is going to go through some big changes in the next four or five years and I don't think government getting involved in it is going to make it better for people who want to watch sport," Mr English said.

On Thursday the Commerce Commission is expected to deliver its ruling on a potential merger between Vodafone and Sky.

The merger would see Sky TV buy Vodafone NZ for $3.44 billion, funded by a payment of $1.25b in cash and the issue of new Sky TV shares at a price of $5.40 per share.

Vodafone would becomes a 51 per cent majority shareholder in Sky TV, in what amounts to a reverse takeover.

The pay-TV operator will borrow $1.8b from Vodafone to fund the purchase, repay existing debt and use for working capital.