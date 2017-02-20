 

PM puts board of Super Fund on notice after CEO's whopping 36% pay rise

Corin Dann

1 NEWS Political Editor

The Prime Minister has put the board of the $32 billion New Zealand Super Fund on notice after it went against his wishes and awarded its CEO a pay rise last year that, once performance bonuses are included, could potentially be 36 per cent.

The Prime Minister says he's concerned Super Fund CEO Adrian Orr received a 36 per cent rise against the advice of Mr English and the State Services Commission.
Adrian Orr is already the highest paid civil servant and is now earning over $1 million.

Bill English says he opposed the increase at the time it was recommended, and at his post-Cabinet briefing today Mr English stressed the decision of the board to go ahead with such a big pay increase would be "taken into account when it comes to the reappointment of board members". 

A spokesperson for the Super Fund says the 35.6 per cent pay rise figure quoted in official documents, relates to a "potential" pay increase, as part of it is related to bonuses that are tied to the fund's overall performance.

She says Mr Orr received a 15.8 per cent increase to base remuneration. On a total remuneration basis (ex Kiwisaver), he received a 23.4 per cent increase.

The New Zealand Super Fund is a giant sovereign wealth fund set up by Sir Michael Cullen to help fund the retirement of the baby boomers. It invests in bonds, stocks and other assets locally and globally and is currently worth around $30 billion. 

It has had a very strong run of returns under Mr Orr, and in its latest calendar year had a return of around 13 per cent on investments.  

The board's chair, Catherine Savage, said, "The CEO's remuneration is fair, competitive and appropriate given the nature and complexity of the role. The role of CEO of the Guardians is unique in New Zealand, has grown in complexity and scope over time, and requires original strategic thinking and leadership".

The CEO's remuneration reflects the Guardians' highly-specialised focus and the potential difficulty in replacing the CEO's skill set.

Meanwhile Mr English has also signalled that in future he would like a more formal decision-making process for setting the salaries of big public sector positions like the Super Fund and ACC which control funds over $20 billion.

