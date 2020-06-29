PM praises Paula Bennett's sense of humour as National MP ends her political career

The Prime Minister has praised Paula Bennett’s sense of humour today as the National MP announced she is bringing her political career to a close.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern says Ms Bennett stepping down will be a “big loss” to the National Party.

"I saw her departure today, and I saw she did a little joint piece with comedian Tom Sainsbury," Ms Ardern said.

"I think it just demonstrates her approach to politics, she has always had the ability in a very difficult environment to keep her sense of humour.

"She’s also a very experienced person and I imagine that will be felt as a loss within the National Party."

The reference to Sainsbury comes after the comedian's face-swapped parody videos have become popular online, with Ms Bennett one of his go-to characters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a video posted this morning at exactly 11am - the moment the embargo around Ms Bennett's departure ended - Sainsbury made light of Ms Bennett's departure, joking that she would "keep it civil" as she announced the news.

In the final scene, Sainsbury and Ms Bennett can be seen dancing happily to Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive' in her living room.

Ms Bennett has been in politics for 15 years, and says she is now looking to begin a career in the business sector.

"The whole thing though has been a hell of a ride and I have loved it," she said.