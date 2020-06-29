TODAY |

PM praises Paula Bennett's sense of humour as National MP ends her political career

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister has praised Paula Bennett’s sense of humour today as the National MP announced she is bringing her political career to a close.

Jacinda Ardern says Ms Bennett stepping down will be a “big loss” to the National Party. Source: 1 NEWS

"I saw her departure today, and I saw she did a little joint piece with comedian Tom Sainsbury," Ms Ardern said.

"I think it just demonstrates her approach to politics, she has always had the ability in a very difficult environment to keep her sense of humour.

"She’s also a very experienced person and I imagine that will be felt as a loss within the National Party."

The reference to Sainsbury comes after the comedian's face-swapped parody videos have become popular online, with Ms Bennett one of his go-to characters.

The comedian was clearly given the inside word about the veteran politician’s departure. Source: Tom Sainsbury

In a video posted this morning at exactly 11am - the moment the embargo around Ms Bennett's departure ended - Sainsbury made light of Ms Bennett's departure, joking that she would "keep it civil" as she announced the news.

In the final scene, Sainsbury and Ms Bennett can be seen dancing happily to Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive' in her living room.

Ms Bennett has been in politics for 15 years, and says she is now looking to begin a career in the business sector.

"The whole thing though has been a hell of a ride and I have loved it," she said.

"Now it is time for the next chapter. I am excited to take the skills I have out of Parliament and into the business world. I have always wanted another career after politics and now is the right time for me to go and pursue that."

New Zealand
Politics
