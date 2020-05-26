TODAY |

PM plays movie guessing game when reporter forgets Avatar 2 title – 'I was guessing Smurfs but that’s OK'

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was forced to play a movie guessing game this afternoon when a reporter forgot Avatar 2's title. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern was asked about the “movie with the blue people” during a press conference today. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern was asked about the “sequel with the blue people” during a press conference today.

"Sequel with the blue people, I was guessing Smurfs but OK," she said after another reporter helpfully chipped in with the correct movie title Avatar 2.

After laughter subsided around the confusion, Ms Ardern was then asked about exemptions given to crew of the James Cameron film allowed to travel here to continue production.

Ms Ardern said a range of different industries had applied for exemptions for people, but the number has been small.

Those granted leave to enter the country from overseas will all be placed in a 14-day quarantine as per the current Covid-19 restrictions which remain in place at Alert Level 2.

Avatar filming to resume - 'We feel we're coming back to the safest place in the world'

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau is due back in Wellington this week and has praised the way New Zealand has handled the crisis.

"We feel very comfortable because of the actions of your government and also the responsibility the people took to really curb the virus there," Mr Landau said.

"So we feel we're coming back to the safest place in the world possible thanks to a team of people that we've worked with.

"We believe we have a very thoughtful, detailed and diligent safety plan that will keep everybody as safe as possible in these unprecedented times."


New Zealand
Movies
Alan Kenyon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Taranaki photographer spent weeks befriending rare white fantail to get amazing shots
2
South Auckland teen Josh Stylah's Polynesian-inspired tune proves a hit on TikTok
3
Pair jailed for life for kidnap, torture and fatal hanging of 17-year-old in South Auckland
4
Watch: Cargo ship loses 40 shipping containers in rough seas off Australian coast
5
PM plays movie guessing game when reporter forgets Avatar 2 title – 'I was guessing Smurfs but that’s OK'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Secret NZ border exemptions for key players behind Avatar sequel revealed
02:59

Kiwis overwhelmingly agree Government responded appropriately to Covid-19 - 1 NEWS poll

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

00:53

Todd Muller's first question to PM as Opposition leader focuses on Government's support for small businesses