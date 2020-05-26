PM plays movie guessing game when reporter forgets Avatar 2 title – 'I was guessing Smurfs but that’s OK'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was forced to play a movie guessing game this afternoon when a reporter forgot Avatar 2's title.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Ardern was asked about the “sequel with the blue people” during a press conference today.

"Sequel with the blue people, I was guessing Smurfs but OK," she said after another reporter helpfully chipped in with the correct movie title Avatar 2.

After laughter subsided around the confusion, Ms Ardern was then asked about exemptions given to crew of the James Cameron film allowed to travel here to continue production.

Ms Ardern said a range of different industries had applied for exemptions for people, but the number has been small.

Those granted leave to enter the country from overseas will all be placed in a 14-day quarantine as per the current Covid-19 restrictions which remain in place at Alert Level 2.

Avatar filming to resume - 'We feel we're coming back to the safest place in the world'

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau is due back in Wellington this week and has praised the way New Zealand has handled the crisis.

"We feel very comfortable because of the actions of your government and also the responsibility the people took to really curb the virus there," Mr Landau said.

"So we feel we're coming back to the safest place in the world possible thanks to a team of people that we've worked with.

"We believe we have a very thoughtful, detailed and diligent safety plan that will keep everybody as safe as possible in these unprecedented times."