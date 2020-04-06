PM pays tribute to National Burn Service as it discharges last White Island patients

Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute to Auckland's National Burn Service as the last of the White Island patients was discharged from the Middlemore Hospital-based unit today.

There are still other victims of the December 9 disaster which claimed 21 lives receiving treatment in facilities away from the National Burn Service.

"The National Burn Service hosted at Middlemore was really key, and whilst there are still others affected by the eruption in the health system, I do want to pay tribute to those at Middlemore who played such a huge role in the critical care of so many," Ms Ardern said.

The Prime Minister talked about how she visited the National Burn Service just before Christmas and they do "incredible work".

Last month, White Island tour guide Jake Milbank posted an image of himself and his dog, celebrating the fact that he got to go home for the day.

Teen guide injured in White Island eruption shares first recovery update, celebrating first visit home

“After more than three long months in hospital things are finally starting to look up as my medical team have cleared me for day leave!” he wrote.

“The first thing on my list was to go and see this little cutie who hasn’t seen me in a whopping 1.8 dog years.”

Mr Milbank thanked everyone who had helped him get to the point of recovery he is now at.

“Such an awesome feeling to be back out in the real world breathing in some fresh air,” he wrote.