PM not ruling out further travel restrictions for South Korea, northern Italy

The Prime Minister is not ruling out further travel restrictions for South Korea and northern Italy.

It comes as New Zealand's fourth case was confirmed this morning.

On Monday, Jacinda Ardern announced travellers coming into the country from northern Italy and South Korea must self-isolate for 14 days and register with Healthline.

At the time she said the ban would not be extended to travellers from South Korea and Italy as both countries have "good healthcare systems" and the major outbreaks there are only in particular regions.

Today, when asked if the restrictions for northern Italy and South Korea should go further, Ms Ardern said she would not "rule that out".

"I'm keeping a very close eye on numbers coming through."

"The fact that we're now requiring people to self isolate from South Korea and Italy is having an impact on those coming to New Zealand and also flights have reduced significantly.

"We are assessing on a daily basis our boarder restrictions based on the scientific and health evidence we're getting."

Last week, the travel ban was extended to Iran, in addition to mainland China.

New Zealand's travel ban on people travelling from mainland China has been in place since February 2.