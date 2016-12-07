 

PM to meet Pike River families next week

Prime Minister Bill English will meet the families of the Pike River mine victims next Wednesday.

Families of the 29 men who died in the 2010 Pike River Mine explosions are protesting Solid Energy’s decision, saying it is ignoring research.

The families are fighting against the mine being sealed and have a report which says it's safe to re-enter.

They wanted to meet Mr English last year but it didn't happen.

"The prime minister will meet with the Pike River families on February 15, honouring the commitment to meet with them to hear their concerns," a spokesman told NZ Newswire.

Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.
Winston Peters has offered himself up to be one of the first people to re-enter Pike River mine.
Explosions in the West Coast coal mine killed 29 men in 2010.

Its owner, state-owned Solid Energy, wants to finally seal the mine but the families believe the drift - the tunnel leading into it - is safe to re-enter.

Labour and NZ First support the families, but Solid Energy says the mine isn't safe.

Mr English has previously said it's a safety issue, not a decision that should be made by politicians.

The Pike River families are now stopping all work to seal the mine.
