PM: Japanese whaling 'disappointing' - but Aussie MP says just disappointment 'won't cut it'

New Zealand's Prime Minister says it is "disappointing" that Japan continues to hunt whales, after Sea Shepherd photographed a dead protected species on board a Japanese ship in Australian waters.

Bill English says New Zealand will be supporting Australia, who has slammed Japanese whalers caught by Sea Shepherd with an Antarctic minke whale on board.
An Antarctic minke whale was allegedly photographed on board a Japanese whaling ship by helicopter on Sunday, and Sea Shepherd posted the images online soon afterwards.

In the photos, crew members of the Nisshin Maru, operated by Japan's Institute of Cetacean Research, attempt to hide the whale from view by covering it with a tarpaulin.

Other photos show support ship crew members covering up harpoon equipment.

Bill English, speaking from Germany, said New Zealand has ongoing diplomatic discussions with Japan on the issue of whaling.

"New Zealand will be expressing its significant disappointment about what's going on there," he said.

"We've worked away for years over the protection of whales, engaging with Japan to get them to change what they do, and that hasn't been successful yet, which is disappointing.

"Japan has continued whaling, and we're opposed to that."

Australian Enivronment Minister Josh Frydenberg has said their government is "deeply disappointed" with the incident, and said Australia is "opposed to all forms of commercial and so-called 'scientific' whaling."

However, opposition MP Tony Burke said "disappointment isn't going to cut it" and urged the Australian government to do more.

"Japanese whaling ships have been sighted with their harpoons uncovered in the Southern Ocean, where a moratorium on whaling is currently in effect," he said in a statement.

