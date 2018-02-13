 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


PM Jacinda Ardern 'certainly not' considering stripping Sir Bob Jones of knighthood

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern says stripping Sir Bob Jones of his knighthood is "certainly not" something she's considering in response to his highly controversial "Maori Gratitude Day" column last week.

The PM said there should be a "high bar" for the forfeiture of honours, although she doesn't always agree with recipients' opinions.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister said despite her not agreeing with all the opinions of honour recipients, a "high bar" should be set when it comes to their forfeiture.

"Often criminality is the usual test, so it's certainly not something I'm considering," Ms Ardern said.

"It doesn't mean I agree with everything that everyone who holds an honour in New Zealand says but we should have a pretty high bar." 

Sir Bob's column, which was removed by the NBR, was said by Sir Bob to be a "piss take".

"While on the subject of Maoridom, rather than make kids learn the language, here's a much better idea. We should introduce a new public holiday, Maori Gratitude Day, in place of a much disdained Waitangi Day," Sir Bob wrote in the column.

An online petition was subsequently established by Renae Maihi to have Mr Jones stripped of his knighthood has since gathered over 47,000 signatures.

"People like Bob Jones forget that the honours and platform they possess are not a birthright," Ms Maihi said.

"A knighthood is meant to be an honour. However Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour over 15 per cent of that society, and the first peoples of this country."

Mr Jones argued in his piece last Friday that "as there are no full-blooded Maoris in existence it indisputably follows that had it not been for migrants, mainly Brits, not a single Maori alive today … would have existed."

Mr Jones told 1 NEWS his column was "a pisstake".

He said he plans to sue her over the definition of hate speech.

He told 1 NEWS he "didn't care" about the petition, which he earlier described as "infantile".

Ms Maihi said she was deeply upset by the NBR column.

"After reading Jones' comments I was up all night and I couldn't sleep," she said.

"It hurts on a visceral level to have such offensive comments made about your people, and this is a feeling that I know many others share."

Related

Politics

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Parliament House in Tonga.

Live updates: Tonga's Parliament House levelled, homes smashed and trees snapped by destructive Cyclone Gita

2
The Himawari weather satellite shows the cyclone’s path in the three hours to 6.20am New Zealand Time on February 12.

Nervous 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver tells of 'screaming' noise in Nuku'alofa- 'I've never experienced anything like this'

00:45
3
The Prime Minister said she just spoke to Winston Peters and Cyclone Gita relief funds for Tonga are "all signed off".

Jacinda Ardern - NZ 'all ready to go' for Tongan emergency relief

03:29
4
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction


5
Paul Martin Brasch was arrested during a pub crawl in Siem Reap.

Kiwi arrested at pool party in Cambodia deported

Parliament House in Tonga.

Live updates: Tonga's Parliament House levelled, homes smashed and trees snapped by destructive Cyclone Gita

Nuku'alofa residents are surveying the damage, with many already getting to work on cleaning up the mess.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 