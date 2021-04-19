TODAY |

PM imagines scenes of families reuniting today were 'like a scene from Love Actually'

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern has compared emotional scenes at airports around the country today to scenes from the movie Love Actually.

The Prime Minister said she was "disappointed" to miss seeing the emotional reunions in what she imagined was "like a scene" from the classic 2003 romantic comedy. Source: 1 NEWS

The 2003 movie is a Christmas-themed romantic comedy which tells the stories of a number of characters on interwoven journeys amid the holiday period.

The film ends with scenes at Heathrow Airport with characters reuniting and then merging into actual footage of non-fictional arrivals reuniting.

Speaking at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference, Ardern said she was “slightly disappointed” to miss the scenes of families reuniting because Cabinet had been scheduled at the same time as the first trans-Tasman flight touched down in Wellington.

“I just would have loved to have been a bystander, to see those families reunited for the first time.

The Prime Minister explained Cabinet was timed just as the first flight landed in NZ from Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

“Don’t ruin the image I have in my mind because I think something like a scene from Love Actually is probably how I anticipate it would look and how it would feel,” she said.

“And I imagine it’s pretty close to it.”

It comes as emotional scenes of families coming together for the first time in many months came in from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown airports today.

It's estimated 10,000 passengers will have flown in and out of the country today, with that number expected to increase dramatically in the coming months.
 

